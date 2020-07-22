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PROPHECY UPDATE JULY 22, 2020 - 28 HEZBOLLAH MISSILE LAUNCH SITES
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30 views • July 22, 2020
28 Hezbollah missile launch sites detected in civilian areas, highlighting its 'human shield' tactic in Lebanon ….. Israel Approves Natural Gas Pipeline Link to Europe …..
CDC Employees Made More Than 8,000 Federal Contributions to Democratic and left-leaning organizations ….. California Beach Revival Brings ‘Beautiful Harvest of Souls’ Together For Worship, Baptism
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
CDC Employees Made More Than 8,000 Federal Contributions to Democratic and left-leaning organizations ….. California Beach Revival Brings ‘Beautiful Harvest of Souls’ Together For Worship, Baptism
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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