Economy Remains the Most Concerned Issue in the U.S. Midterm Elections

https://gnews.org/articles/511944
Summary：11/07/2022 WION: The countdown to the U.S. midterm elections is on, and the competition between Democrats and Republicans is heating up. Economic issues remain the top concern for most voters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.