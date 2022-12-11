Mockingbird: The Origins of Fake News (2022).

In the 1950s or so the CIA launched a secret project called “Operation Mockingbird.” This was their attempt to reign in on the media outlets and control the resources going to the public.

The CIA used their “Black Op pocket book” (aka Drug trade) to finance putting journalists, reporters, and publishers on CIA payroll to run a hidden cabal with the CEOs of major mainstream media to buy the influence to control information. The architects of the plan were Frank Wisner, Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, and Philip Graham (publisher of The Washington Post). The plan was to create propagandists.

Included were journalists, producers, and publishers from ABC, NBC, CBS, Time, Newsweek, Associated Press, United Press International (UPI), Reuters, Hearst Newspapers, Scripps Howard, and Copley News Service. And then with Rockefeller control over the universities and their students’ influence, it can be understood how so many of our journalists could become contaminated with bias and activism.

Is it any wonder why so many mainstream media sources have gone stale? It is filled with disinformation, activism, and fake stories to raise up emotional reaction.

