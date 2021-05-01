© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[May 1, 2021] The Greatest Laser Experiment In History - FECORE [Decimal Z]
Follow
2
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
65 views • June 21, 2021
The greatest and most sophisticated laser experiment. In this video FECORE will show how this historic laser experiment was performed. Thank you for your consideration.
FECORE is growing fast, our member base has doubled in the last 9 months and our staff of engineers has grown with very well qualified and educated individuals. To expand our efforts we need your help !
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsSanuUNygI
Donate to FECORE:
https://fecore.org/membership-plans/
https://www.paypal.me/FECORE
https://fecore.org/contribute/
Special thanks to
Globebusters (Bob Knodel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
Karen B
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg
David Weiss
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
Dave Murphy:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Steve Torrence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnSuHRwtmKLGWb05i8xZulg
Patrick Zeester
https://www.facebook.com/patrick.admiraal1
Sandor Szekely
https://www.facebook.com/sandor.szekely.167
Rick Hummer
https://www.facebook.com/rick.hummer.1
Didi Vanh
https://odysee.com/@DidiVanH:e
Gary John
https://www.facebook.com/gary.john.7315
Robert Scott
https://youtube.com/channel/UC0T38qI3QDSq85cMyEErJgw
Jeroen Jongejans
https://www.facebook.com/jeroen.jongejans.77
And of course
Mike Cavanaugh (The President of FECORE)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXEC9u5IgoHOXDgCWbguTRg
Special Thanks to 24.hu
https://youtu.be/KA64VRGJOks?t=99
Music by the amazing: Venes Vanya Kuzeva
https://www.beatport.com/artist/venes/27495
https://www.traxsource.com/search?term=BOVENS
Edited by Zack AKA Decimal Z (Dr. Zack) ↓
✅PayPal link 1: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Zack123
✅PayPal Link 2: https://tinyurl.com/upwww4sr
✅Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drzack
✅₿itcoin: 3N9YibNX8G6otuMLjQfm48NKBpe3KYQjfh
✅Ethereum: 0xe13CeD5A10CB2eF3a852f85249A9068dC2Ef7b6a
✅Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FE.Dr.Zack/
✅Decimal Z Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DecimalZ
✅Dr. Zack's Email: [email protected]
Decimal Z facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FE.Dr.Zack/
⛔ If you are NOT a member of FECORE, and you want to mirror the video, you can, BUT, you MUST wait 30 days after the video is released. Then copy the description above and paste it in the description of the video in your channel. There are many people who are involved in each video that I post and they like to get credit for their work too. They are giving you the right to mirror but they only have the above conditions which are so fair. So please try to respect that. If you do not respect that, you may receive a copyright strike.
Feel free to share the link with everyone to support the channels of the people who work on my videos.
Thank you.
🡇Download DESCRIPTION: https://megafile.cc/d/9m3D/description
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
FECORE is growing fast, our member base has doubled in the last 9 months and our staff of engineers has grown with very well qualified and educated individuals. To expand our efforts we need your help !
Original Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsSanuUNygI
Donate to FECORE:
https://fecore.org/membership-plans/
https://www.paypal.me/FECORE
https://fecore.org/contribute/
Special thanks to
Globebusters (Bob Knodel)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
Karen B
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChDZF05GJwR9gf4XH33lrBg
David Weiss
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz6s_ScG0PZThdwhKsUFSRw
Dave Murphy:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dmurphy25
Steve Torrence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnSuHRwtmKLGWb05i8xZulg
Patrick Zeester
https://www.facebook.com/patrick.admiraal1
Sandor Szekely
https://www.facebook.com/sandor.szekely.167
Rick Hummer
https://www.facebook.com/rick.hummer.1
Didi Vanh
https://odysee.com/@DidiVanH:e
Gary John
https://www.facebook.com/gary.john.7315
Robert Scott
https://youtube.com/channel/UC0T38qI3QDSq85cMyEErJgw
Jeroen Jongejans
https://www.facebook.com/jeroen.jongejans.77
And of course
Mike Cavanaugh (The President of FECORE)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXEC9u5IgoHOXDgCWbguTRg
Special Thanks to 24.hu
https://youtu.be/KA64VRGJOks?t=99
Music by the amazing: Venes Vanya Kuzeva
https://www.beatport.com/artist/venes/27495
https://www.traxsource.com/search?term=BOVENS
Edited by Zack AKA Decimal Z (Dr. Zack) ↓
✅PayPal link 1: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Zack123
✅PayPal Link 2: https://tinyurl.com/upwww4sr
✅Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/drzack
✅₿itcoin: 3N9YibNX8G6otuMLjQfm48NKBpe3KYQjfh
✅Ethereum: 0xe13CeD5A10CB2eF3a852f85249A9068dC2Ef7b6a
✅Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FE.Dr.Zack/
✅Decimal Z Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DecimalZ
✅Dr. Zack's Email: [email protected]
Decimal Z facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FE.Dr.Zack/
⛔ If you are NOT a member of FECORE, and you want to mirror the video, you can, BUT, you MUST wait 30 days after the video is released. Then copy the description above and paste it in the description of the video in your channel. There are many people who are involved in each video that I post and they like to get credit for their work too. They are giving you the right to mirror but they only have the above conditions which are so fair. So please try to respect that. If you do not respect that, you may receive a copyright strike.
Feel free to share the link with everyone to support the channels of the people who work on my videos.
Thank you.
🡇Download DESCRIPTION: https://megafile.cc/d/9m3D/description
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.