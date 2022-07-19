Saudi Arabia Is Joining Who?! | Unrestricted Truths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Saudi Arabia joining the Brics Nations? Will oil prices fluctuate?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Josh Reid and James Grundvig talk about Joe Biden’s unwelcome presence in Saudi Arabia and what this means for oil transactions
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:
https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-144/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!