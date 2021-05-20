© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andy's Thoughts - Video 15
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 20, 2021
Patriots we are going to talk about the the jab again but this one takes a little different approach. Dr. Sherry Tenpenny interviews nurse Rachel Sellers who is a spiritual and natural healer. I only have about 16 minutes out of a 48 minute clip so you want to make sure to watch the full clip.
I play the full clip of Rand Paul's questioning of Dr. Fauki and you can watch him lying through his teeth. He is in it up to his neck.
We have a clip from KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America (1984) When you hear what he has to say you will be amazed, because it enfolded before our eyes.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Rachel Celler describes herself as “a new covenant nurse who teaches biblical healing according to the Holy Bible.”
https://rumble.com/vh7hrj-dr-tenpenny-and-rachel-celler-the-forensic-nurse.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DrSherriTenpenny&ep=2
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America (1984)
https://t.me/brucesnyder/1085
Any clips that I downloaded and don't have links to, I will post on my Telegram Channel. The link is listed below.
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
I play the full clip of Rand Paul's questioning of Dr. Fauki and you can watch him lying through his teeth. He is in it up to his neck.
We have a clip from KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America (1984) When you hear what he has to say you will be amazed, because it enfolded before our eyes.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Rachel Celler describes herself as “a new covenant nurse who teaches biblical healing according to the Holy Bible.”
https://rumble.com/vh7hrj-dr-tenpenny-and-rachel-celler-the-forensic-nurse.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=DrSherriTenpenny&ep=2
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America (1984)
https://t.me/brucesnyder/1085
Any clips that I downloaded and don't have links to, I will post on my Telegram Channel. The link is listed below.
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.