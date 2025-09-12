Netanyahu denied rumors that Israel assassinated Charlie Kirk - not known to tell the truth

Netanyahu denies rumors that Israel assassinated Charlie Kirk. Naturally, the denial only fueled more suspicion—after all, Bibi isn’t exactly known for his honesty and .... . Video from yesterday.

The Grayzone reports that Charlie Kirk’s assassination followed a sharp break with Israel and its powerful allies. A Trump insider and close friend said Kirk rejected Netanyahu’s offer to flood Turning Point USA with new donor money, believing it was an attempt to silence his growing criticism of Israel’s outsized influence in Washington.

Once one of the most reliable pro-Israel voices on the right, Kirk had begun openly questioning Netanyahu’s sway over Trump, warning against a U.S. strike on Iran and raising suspicions about Israeli intelligence operations. His shift reflected growing anti-Israel sentiment among younger conservatives and came to a head at his July summit, where speakers openly denounced Israel’s role in U.S. politics.

In the weeks before his September 10 assassination, Kirk said he was receiving a barrage of angry messages from wealthy pro-Israel donors, which left him shaken and fearful. Candace Owens and other allies described him as being under intense pressure and in the midst of a “spiritual transformation.”

While no evidence directly ties Israel to Kirk’s killing, speculation exploded online, fueled by his recent break with Netanyahu. The Israeli leader quickly denied involvement and tried to frame Kirk as a loyal friend of Israel, while figures like Ben Shapiro seized the moment to attack him and move in on his audience.

➡️Read full article (https://thegrayzone.com/2025/09/12/charlie-kirk-netanyahu-israel-assassination/)