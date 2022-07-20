Did OBiden just admit to having cancer? Or is it another dazed and confused moment?

Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer? After hiding out at the White House for 3 days, Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Brayton Point in Massachusetts where he will talk about his Marxist climate change agenda. About 20 chairs were laid out for Joe’s big speech… but he totally got 81 million votes in 2020.

President Biden just admitted to having cancer. Or was he just talking out of his head again?

Biden struggled to read the teleprompter during his garbled speech and at one point it appeared he announced he has cancer.

“And my mother drove us and rather than us being able to walk, and guess what? The first frost you knew it was happening. You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window,” said Biden.

“That’s why I — and so damn many other people I grew up with — have cancer,” he said.

What?? Paging Dr. Jill!

No telling if this is true or if Biden is confused about his own health. Don't worry - the adults are in charge! 😂



