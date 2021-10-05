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EMERGENCY BROADCAST: VIDEO EMERGES OF FAUCI AND HHS PLOTTING MASSIVE HEALTH SCARE USING "NEW VIRUS"!
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260 views • October 05, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down three clips which are the smoking guns which prove the COVID pandemic was planned and carried out Big Pharma, the UN and corrupt government officials.
Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
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