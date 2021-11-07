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Dear "My" President Trump
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331 views • November 07, 2021
"Spelling to Communicate" is a technique at enables some "non-speakers" to demonstrate that they are intelligent and 100% aware of their world. They are simply unable to verbalize. Adults had mistakenly assummed that they were mentally deficient, but now that assumption is being proven wrong. See J B Handley's book "Underestimated: An Autism Miracle"
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