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THE POP3, PARANORMAL, & THE PURGE SELECTIONS!
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102 views • March 31, 2022
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“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7: https://youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail so viewers can submit photo & video! * [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com @CJBlaze4
I have since been locked out
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
TRACK: It’s coming
Josh Kirsch: https://youtu.be/Oi0cGs4wXLY
media right productions Creative Commons
Audio library-music for content creators:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCht8qITGkBvXKsR1Byln-wA
TRACK:(No Copyright Music)Thriller/Suspense/dark/mystery/investigation and tension background music
Download audio here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W3_O...
Music: Power Music Factory
Channel URL : Youtube.com/powermusicfactory
TRACK: No Copyright Music| Sad Emotional Storytelling Piano Beat "MISS YOU" Deep Trap Rap Instrumental
Music Created By Vino Romaldo
https://bit.ly/2zQAXLp
Music Promoted By Nct No Copyright Trance
https://bit.ly/2ToI7gK
TRACK: Barren Gates-Devil (NCS Release)
Music provided by NoCopyWriteSounds
Link: https://youtu.be/htV2wG5rWHw
Free download/stream: http://ncs.io/Devil
TRACK:Sad dramatic dark background violin instrumental
Lion free music: https://youtu.be/NPQAco-8mLM
Image music trio by Pawel Loj from: https://www.flickr.com/photos/limaoscarjuliet/4918955870/
Licensed under CC BY 2.0 license
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Trump fantasy painting & Andy Thomas remarks of a future female president
https://nypost.com/2018/10/15/trumps-bizarre-white-house-https://nypost.com/2018/10/15/trumps-painting-revealed/
Cymatics & Hebrew
https://allthingsworktogether.weebly.com/new-cymatics-must-see.html
http://www.thecymartist.com/cymatics
http://www.soulsofdistortion.nl/SODA_chapter11.html
Cymatics
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2014/01/symphonic-geometry-and-cymatic/
Neural dust - smart dust technology
https://prepareforchange.net/2016/08/08/chemtrails-neural-smart-dust-connects-brain-and-computer-wireless-mind-control/
CMOS University of Florida
https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/primer/digitalimaging/cmosimagesensors.html
KARY MULLIS, PHD
Inventor of PCR, Nobel Laureate
https://dryburgh.com/kary-mullis-pcr-anthony-fauci/
Kary B. Mullis, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, died Aug. 7 2019
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30925
Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself”
Saw it here 1st Mathew 24:13-14 : https://youtu.be/0KoYxhQjEWM
5G bands size & distance
https://www.lifewire.com/5g-spectrum-frequencies-4579825
Piezoelectricity
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piezoelectricity
PCR testing
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/probe/docs/techpcr/
5G technology and nano applications https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/55e5/308c4fd792750c628bee38059383d11ad6d2.pdf
Metamaterials
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metamaterial
Bill Gates backing Pivotal
https://www.geekwire.com/2021/backing-bill-gates-pivotal-commware-raises-50m-5g-products/
Minerals article http://treeoflifecenterus.com/minerals-frequencies-of-light-part-1/
Other resources:
BryanAlexander.org
Reddit.com
Pinterest.com
Nature.com
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
RIP CURL: https://youtu.be/0HMvJM-CQlQ
For thumbnail I use photoshopMix: Adobe Photoshop Mix - Cut out, combine, create by Adobe Inc.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/adobe-photoshop-mix-cut-out-combine-create/id885271158
For editing I mostly use splice : Splice - Video Editor & Maker by Bending Spoons Apps IVS
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/splice-video-editor-maker/id409838725
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it."
-George Orwell
🔥❤️🔥Please Subscribe to my backup channel: CJ BLAZE7: https://youtube.com/channel/UCdSwB2rnGiBwkTi64_IGPZg
Email: [email protected]
*New E-mail so viewers can submit photo & video! * [email protected]
DLive: https://dlive.tv/CJBLAZE?ref=cjblaze777
Twitter: http://CJBlaze.com @CJBlaze4
I have since been locked out
🔥Music Info & Links🔥
TRACK: It’s coming
Josh Kirsch: https://youtu.be/Oi0cGs4wXLY
media right productions Creative Commons
Audio library-music for content creators:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCht8qITGkBvXKsR1Byln-wA
TRACK:(No Copyright Music)Thriller/Suspense/dark/mystery/investigation and tension background music
Download audio here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1W3_O...
Music: Power Music Factory
Channel URL : Youtube.com/powermusicfactory
TRACK: No Copyright Music| Sad Emotional Storytelling Piano Beat "MISS YOU" Deep Trap Rap Instrumental
Music Created By Vino Romaldo
https://bit.ly/2zQAXLp
Music Promoted By Nct No Copyright Trance
https://bit.ly/2ToI7gK
TRACK: Barren Gates-Devil (NCS Release)
Music provided by NoCopyWriteSounds
Link: https://youtu.be/htV2wG5rWHw
Free download/stream: http://ncs.io/Devil
TRACK:Sad dramatic dark background violin instrumental
Lion free music: https://youtu.be/NPQAco-8mLM
Image music trio by Pawel Loj from: https://www.flickr.com/photos/limaoscarjuliet/4918955870/
Licensed under CC BY 2.0 license
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Trump fantasy painting & Andy Thomas remarks of a future female president
https://nypost.com/2018/10/15/trumps-bizarre-white-house-https://nypost.com/2018/10/15/trumps-painting-revealed/
Cymatics & Hebrew
https://allthingsworktogether.weebly.com/new-cymatics-must-see.html
http://www.thecymartist.com/cymatics
http://www.soulsofdistortion.nl/SODA_chapter11.html
Cymatics
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2014/01/symphonic-geometry-and-cymatic/
Neural dust - smart dust technology
https://prepareforchange.net/2016/08/08/chemtrails-neural-smart-dust-connects-brain-and-computer-wireless-mind-control/
CMOS University of Florida
https://micro.magnet.fsu.edu/primer/digitalimaging/cmosimagesensors.html
KARY MULLIS, PHD
Inventor of PCR, Nobel Laureate
https://dryburgh.com/kary-mullis-pcr-anthony-fauci/
Kary B. Mullis, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, died Aug. 7 2019
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30925
Pope Francis has Tapestry Blown in his face as he says: “God Contaminates Himself”
Saw it here 1st Mathew 24:13-14 : https://youtu.be/0KoYxhQjEWM
5G bands size & distance
https://www.lifewire.com/5g-spectrum-frequencies-4579825
Piezoelectricity
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piezoelectricity
PCR testing
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/probe/docs/techpcr/
5G technology and nano applications https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/55e5/308c4fd792750c628bee38059383d11ad6d2.pdf
Metamaterials
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Metamaterial
Bill Gates backing Pivotal
https://www.geekwire.com/2021/backing-bill-gates-pivotal-commware-raises-50m-5g-products/
Minerals article http://treeoflifecenterus.com/minerals-frequencies-of-light-part-1/
Other resources:
BryanAlexander.org
Reddit.com
Pinterest.com
Nature.com
TriField meter: https://www.trifield.com/product/trifield-tf2-meter/
CREATORS RECOMMENDED ON YOUTUBE:
Marfoogle TV: https://www.youtube.com/c/MarfoogleTV
Marfoogle News: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVl2jWBH3ksLLJfjliXmomg
The Real BPEARTHWATCH: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC19RvZaoKbsuZhXdomSNkdw
Niges view on thinGs: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKXecwIGEWzBexLI_YKL0ug
Homegrown USA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNkWgYXw5xXDGtaOVyVwpQ
AURA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5w0JXOTkKMTXey9np1lACw
WV Prepared Mind: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ip3P60N47jXTxSSaMjV2w
Anne* 411: https://www.youtube.com/user/517pebbles
My Sky’s 5D: https://www.youtube.com/user/allisone14u
Fake Truth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8jjqiroG51QQCsWOtsiBCQ
Ary_55: https://www.youtube.com/user/youngas123
Rise up with Risey: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_0_aTGhs2PvMwKkd-D1nvQ
Berserker Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwFkq5bF87NBBOc6vKpQJw
ConQuest Josh: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKObGstywMHQBaJ22dGQksw
Lisa R Hall: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiKzJ1DXhe_jYVDMYQl3iAw
Elle 1978: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPVS28q13icc0kIrvB-8RHg
RIP CURL: https://youtu.be/0HMvJM-CQlQ
For thumbnail I use photoshopMix: Adobe Photoshop Mix - Cut out, combine, create by Adobe Inc.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/adobe-photoshop-mix-cut-out-combine-create/id885271158
For editing I mostly use splice : Splice - Video Editor & Maker by Bending Spoons Apps IVS
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/splice-video-editor-maker/id409838725
#MarfoogleNews #MarfoogleTV #FoogleFam #Marfoogle
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