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CANNABIS CAN TREAT JAB INJURED - STOPS PRION DISEASE
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374 views • April 21, 2021
Cannabis generally, and CBD specifically, seem to have many medicinal properties that may be helpful for those injured by the GATES/FAUCI Gene Editing JAB.
Neuro-Protective, Neuro-Regenerative, Anti-Tumor, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Seizure, Anti-Spasm, Anti-Nausea, Pro-Appetite. Immune Modulating, or Immune Enhancing, dose dependent.
This is NOT TO SAY Cannabinoids will be the miracle "take back" for the VAX injured. Only just that there is peer reviewed science in support of the notion that it could be beneficial for JAB victims.
Neuro-Protective, Neuro-Regenerative, Anti-Tumor, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Seizure, Anti-Spasm, Anti-Nausea, Pro-Appetite. Immune Modulating, or Immune Enhancing, dose dependent.
This is NOT TO SAY Cannabinoids will be the miracle "take back" for the VAX injured. Only just that there is peer reviewed science in support of the notion that it could be beneficial for JAB victims.
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