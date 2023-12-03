Legendary Health Freedom Advocate and Homeopath Robert Scott Bell: Does He Have the Answers We Need?

Robert Scott Bell - D.A. Homeopathy, Iconic Radio Host

Join us with Robert Scott Bell, D.A. in Homeopathy and iconic radio host, for an enlightening session. The event is co-hosted by Jim Grapek, Founder of Pavilion and Filmmaker, alongside Charles Frohman, a Cash-patient Maker and Liberty Lobbyist

The grassroots movement for health freedom, while gaining significant traction during the Covid pandemic, has roots extending over a century. For the past two decades, homeopath and scholar Robert Scott Bell has been a leading voice in this movement. His insightful two-hour shows, broadcast six days a week, have been instrumental in raising awareness.

In the 2010s, critical health issues like over-vaccination in children, excessive drug prescriptions in hospitals, and the overuse of surgeries were prevalent. Natural cures were often sidelined due to the collusion between insurance companies and the government, prioritizing industry profits. Today, these issues have intensified, and Mr. Bell is more committed than ever to offering help and guidance.

This week on Freedom Hub, Robert will discuss essential trends in health, especially relevant in our current environment, where factors like GMOs, livestock injections, questionable pharmaceuticals, microwave radiation, contaminated water, and chemical weather warfare are impacting our health. He will also highlight key leaders and resources for those seeking to regain Health Freedom and foster a culture suitable for independent Americans.