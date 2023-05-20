In This EVIL World We Must Not Lose HOPE: Americans Must Put Trust In GOD Not In Government

Stew Peters Show





May 19, 2023





If you have peace through Jesus Christ, satan has no power.

Christian author Vince Everett Ellison joins Stew Peters to give a message of Godly hope.

Jesus Christ must be our peace through life’s storms.

Democrats diminish the belief in God to get the masses to depend on them for protection.

God is our true security and to die is to gain.

We are not slaves but are free because of the saving power of Jesus Christ.

Democrat leadership is a cabal of perverts, liars, psychopaths, and anti-Christian bigots.

They hate Christians and they're trying to take us to hell with them.

Martin Luther King Jr. allowed the communists and marxists to infiltrate black Churches.

MLK Jr. started a heretical sect of the black church called the Progressive National Baptist convention.

Almost 80% of black churches today affirm this heresy and are following a false religion.

The black preacher, the black politician, and the black civic organizer are typically conduits between the black community and the democratic party.

Most of them are an apostate group of men who convince blacks to vote for the Democrat party by hook or by crook.

This ideology has now spread into white churches where black liberation theology and social justice is preached instead of the word of God.

The gates of hell will not prevail against Christ's Church.

