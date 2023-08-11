Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPLOSIVE: Tucker: Fmr. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on Jan. 6th
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
1282 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

(Aug 10, 2023) Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund reveals what really happened on January 6th. Tucker Carlson's original Fox News interview with him was never allowed to air (Gee, I wonder why?!), so he interviewed him again.


Tucker on Twitter Ep. 15: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1689783814594174976

Keywords
interviewfalse flagpoliticscorruptionmilitaryantifafbiriotnancy pelositucker carlsondonald trumpdcpoliceintelligencecapitalnational guardset-upjanuary 6thsteven sundj6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket