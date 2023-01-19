And We Know 1.19.2023 We ARE the NEWS NOW, WEF fear exposure, NZ shock, Waking up. PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Jan 18, 2023
As we venture out into this world of information, one thing is common for sure, we are feared by the elites, they admitted it, and Elon agrees, President Trump could be coming back to twitter and the DELTA for this is amazing, we will see the demons again in people and will also cover more on the jab
