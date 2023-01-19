And We Know 1.19.2023 We ARE the NEWS NOW, WEF fear exposure, NZ shock, Waking up. PRAY!

LT of And We Know





Jan 18, 2023





As we venture out into this world of information, one thing is common for sure, we are feared by the elites, they admitted it, and Elon agrees, President Trump could be coming back to twitter and the DELTA for this is amazing, we will see the demons again in people and will also cover more on the jab





🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk





*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Forgotten Glory

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten-glory





Madonna Accused of Child Trafficking & Pornography in Southern Africa – Ethiopian World Federation Urges President of Malawi to Conduct Investigation https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16664





Pfizer CEO avoids questioning when asked how long he knew the Covid-19 vaccines do absolutely NOTHING https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16667





CFO & Executive BP of Global Supply of Pfizer : https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16666





Absolutely horrifying https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146867





Tucker on WEF people…aliens? https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146832





Woman talking about creator at WEF https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146831





Watch Dr Evil runaway 🤣 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/146802





FRAUD INDICTMENTS: Bill Gates influence and control over vaccines has nothing to do with public health. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/2687





CNBC Hosts Are Amazed Moderna Was Working on a COVID Vaccine So Early https://t.me/chiefnerd/6812





LMAO 🤣 ITS NOW YOUR FAULT IF

YOU TOOK THE SHOTS,AND HAD ILL- EFFECTS/DEATH/STROKES/HEART ATTACK "EXPERIMENTAL DRUG"

https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2151





(more stuff...)





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v26ajpm-1.19.23-we-are-the-news-now-wef-fear-exposure-nz-shock-waking-up.-pray.html



