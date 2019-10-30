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Trump to sign deal with China within weeks: Report
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2 views • October 30, 2019
President Trump is set to sign an interim trade deal with China in which China will change its laws to protect intellectual property rights. FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence reports on the details of the phase one deal.
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