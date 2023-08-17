Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Comer DEMANDS National Archives Release Docs With Biden Pseudonym 'Robert L Peters'
channel image
GalacticStorm
2090 Subscribers
Shop now
81 views
Published 17 hours ago

Rep Comer DEMANDS National Archives Release Docs With Biden Pseudonym 'Robert L Peters'


“It is concerning to this committee, however, that this document was sent to Robert L. Peters, a pseudonym the committee has identified as then Vice President Biden.”


source:

https://rumble.com/v38jy98-rep-comer-demands-national-archives-release-docs-with-biden-pseudonym-rober.html


#RobertLPeters

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket