Rep Comer DEMANDS National Archives Release Docs With Biden Pseudonym 'Robert L Peters'
“It is concerning to this committee, however, that this document was sent to Robert L. Peters, a pseudonym the committee has identified as then Vice President Biden.”
source:
https://rumble.com/v38jy98-rep-comer-demands-national-archives-release-docs-with-biden-pseudonym-rober.html
#RobertLPeters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.