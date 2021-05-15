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People Are Being Infested, Infected and Polluted
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165 views • May 15, 2021
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/people-are-being-infested-infected-and-polluted/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "in the middle of the night I was awoken to these words: "Infested" and "People Are Being Infested, Infected and Polluted"
Corruption, pollution, discretion, and abomination of desolation is happening within The Temple of God!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/people-are-being-infested-infected-and-polluted/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "in the middle of the night I was awoken to these words: "Infested" and "People Are Being Infested, Infected and Polluted"
Corruption, pollution, discretion, and abomination of desolation is happening within The Temple of God!"
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