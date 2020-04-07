Canceling Church Is SPIRITUAL WARFARE And The Ramifications Will Be DISASTROUS For Many!!!

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We are engaged in spiritual warfare and the enemy is on the attack. Churches all over the globe are being shutdown due to Covid-19 with everyone being isolated from each other and ordered to stay away from congregating and to stay home! The emotional, physical and spiritual ramifications of isolation coupled with a lack of fellowship in the church body is already having a negative effect on society. But just because church is cancelled that doesn’t mean “the church” is…In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with evangelical YouTuber Mario Brisson about the spiritual ramifications of cancelling church, how this is being orchestrated and by who and most importantly what both Christians and non believers need to know moving forward when it comes to hearing God’s word in this post Covid-19 world.
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