Lucid Principles: The Official Channel Trailer

Welcome to the official trailer for the Lucid Principles channels! I'm Jason, and on this channel, I'm taking the 24 songs I've written based on timeless wisdom focusing on the power of attention, intention, attraction and NOW... and turning them into a system for conscious creation.

These "poetic insights" are meant to help you create a world full of freedom, beauty, happiness, love, and abundance. I'll be sharing guides, walkthroughs, and stories behind the songs and concepts, including how I'm using AI-generated music and video.

The goal is to help you have a mindful scroll and create the world you want to see around you.

#LucidPrinciples #ConsciousCreation #AIForGood #MindfulScroll #SelfImprovement