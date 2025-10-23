Lucid Principles: The Official Channel Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome to the official trailer for the Lucid Principles channels! I'm Jason, and on this channel, I'm taking the 24 songs I've written based on timeless wisdom focusing on the power of attention, intention, attraction and NOW... and turning them into a system for conscious creation.
These "poetic insights" are meant to help you create a world full of freedom, beauty, happiness, love, and abundance. I'll be sharing guides, walkthroughs, and stories behind the songs and concepts, including how I'm using AI-generated music and video.
The goal is to help you have a mindful scroll and create the world you want to see around you.
#LucidPrinciples #ConsciousCreation #AIForGood #MindfulScroll #SelfImprovement