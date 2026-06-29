Decentralize.TV - Episode 120 – June 29, 26 - Brandon Weichert on American Overextension and the Post-American Middle East

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- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Brandon Weichert's Background and Work (2:28)
- Impact of American Overextension (3:22)
- Geopolitical Analysis and Historical Context (10:09)
- Economic and Strategic Implications (43:29)
- Post-American Middle East and Future Scenarios (43:58)
- Trump's Role and the Future of the Republican Party (44:15)
- Trust in Experts and the Role of Special Interests (54:32)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:02:56)
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