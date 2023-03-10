Beautiful Bumblebee Rescued ✨❤️🐝❤️✨SAVE BEES!👍🐝✨✨✨

Made by Ron using Videoshop and purchased ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.
This is the best bee video if you love bees ☘️🐝❤️❤️❤️
close up of bee proboscis and tongue.
Roxy 🐈 my senior asthma kitty spotted this bee 🐝 and led me to it, it was drowning in 5c water 💦 in an eavestrough extension and was too weak to climb out.
always pull weeds ☘️ by hand, use less or no pesticides!
brighteon NEEDS BETTER RESOLUTION THAN only 720p!
cmon MIKE! getter done ✅
1080p 60fps is a good start 👍
