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Arise Shine - Live at Studio ONE (from the "For You Project" cd) Original Song 1991. Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE.
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50 views • October 05, 2021
Written over 30 years ago. This is the original Sons of Thunder Band. This was about the third time running through it and lots of mistakes. Hard to keep a band together. All music and instruments on videos and CD written, arranged and performed by Mark Shannon Kelley. Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE.
SoundWorKs 2021.
SoundWorKs 2021.
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