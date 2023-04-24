Create New Account
STOP***MUST SEE***DO WE HAVE MAJOR POLICIANS OPERATING WITHOUT AN OATH OF OFFICE AFFIDAVIT? That would mean they're not really in office guys...
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday

Holy SMOKES!!! Here's the link. If this is true, this is the BIGGEST story I've ever seen in politics in my life. Lol. WOW is all I can say. So i just want to support awareness around this. 


Guys .. if this is true .  It's time to stop what we re doing and deal with this matter. Time to end this. It appears almost NONE of these folks have Path of Office Affidavits committing them to the people. High politicians too. Not people you've never heard of. Kamala, Garland, Yellen, etc. This is according to reports. You HAVE to see this 

 https://rumble.com/v2jop2r-live-uncensored-receipts-kamala-garland-walensky-operating-illegally-not-un.html

current eventspoliticspoliticiansoath of office affidavit

