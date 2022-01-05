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Prime Rib Roast with Horseradish Cream Sauce
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54 views • January 05, 2022
Prime Rib Roast with Horseradish Cream Sauce
A classic dinner of herb crusted prime rib roast with horseradish cream sauce
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/prime-rib-roast/
Trim extra fat from prime roast, tie between bones and heavily salt all sides and set in a refrigerator uncovered for 6-12 hours. This will enrich the flavor and soak up additional moisture.
Remove the whole roast from the refrigerator and pat dry. Allow the roast to come to room temperature
Create a compound butter. In a bowl, combine softened butter, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper and mix
Spread the compound butter mixture over every side of the prime rib roast. Once fully covered in butter mixture, place the roast on a wire rack on top of the baking sheet.
Place the roast in a pre-heated oven at 425 degrees. Cook for 15 minutes then reduce the oven to 350 degrees until the center of the roast reaches 125 degrees (for a medium rare finish)
Once the roast is removed from the oven, allow it to rest 20-30 minutes to finish cooking and to retain juices before carving
For the horseradish cream sauce, in a cool bowl, whisk cream to soft peaks. fold in sour cream, horseradish, lemon juice and salt to taste
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
A classic dinner of herb crusted prime rib roast with horseradish cream sauce
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/prime-rib-roast/
Trim extra fat from prime roast, tie between bones and heavily salt all sides and set in a refrigerator uncovered for 6-12 hours. This will enrich the flavor and soak up additional moisture.
Remove the whole roast from the refrigerator and pat dry. Allow the roast to come to room temperature
Create a compound butter. In a bowl, combine softened butter, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper and mix
Spread the compound butter mixture over every side of the prime rib roast. Once fully covered in butter mixture, place the roast on a wire rack on top of the baking sheet.
Place the roast in a pre-heated oven at 425 degrees. Cook for 15 minutes then reduce the oven to 350 degrees until the center of the roast reaches 125 degrees (for a medium rare finish)
Once the roast is removed from the oven, allow it to rest 20-30 minutes to finish cooking and to retain juices before carving
For the horseradish cream sauce, in a cool bowl, whisk cream to soft peaks. fold in sour cream, horseradish, lemon juice and salt to taste
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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