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Sitting US Senator Proves "Hawaiian Brain Melt" is REAL
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78 views • November 28, 2020
US senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, questioned Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett whether or not she had committed sexual assault.
It's well-known that Hawaii is made up of exquisitely stupid people, but until now, the world has never known why. The affliction is called Hawaiian brain melt, and it affects virtually everyone on the chain of islands paradise.
We delve in to the disease, and how Hawaiians treat those who suffer less than others. Stop the political correctness, stop leftism.
#MazieHirono #Hawaii #Supremecourt
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It's well-known that Hawaii is made up of exquisitely stupid people, but until now, the world has never known why. The affliction is called Hawaiian brain melt, and it affects virtually everyone on the chain of islands paradise.
We delve in to the disease, and how Hawaiians treat those who suffer less than others. Stop the political correctness, stop leftism.
#MazieHirono #Hawaii #Supremecourt
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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