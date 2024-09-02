Jekyll Island, the Truth Behind the Federal Reserve (2013)

This film is about the greatest rip-off in history - the very way money and debt are created and controlled. This affects everyone on the planet, and is the basic cause of all of our economic problems today. Until we all recognize this - in every nation - there is nothing any national government does will fix the problem, and all of us will see mounting debts and sinking standards of living. Our children will inherit this mess, and it will get worse every single year.

The truth is that depressions are NOT normal. They are contrived. The truth is that nations don't need a national debt. The truth is that nations don't have to borrow. Why would you borrow when you can create the money you need? The truth is that governments generally aren't PRINTING money wildly; governments are BORROWING money wildly. The good news is we CAN fix this. It won't take a war or a revolution; it only takes a simple understanding of the problem, and its simple solution. The truth is that ANYONE can understand what's going on. This is not rocket science. The truth is that those who are making money off this rip-off want to keep you confused - confused about the basic facts of what your money is and who creates it.





