Are Your CHILDREN being GROOMED at SCHOOL with LGBT ideology?! Important INTEL on what can be done.
Meri Crouley
Published Yesterday

Meri interviews Dr. Miriam Grossman, a CHILD PSYCHIATRIST who wrote the book ''LOST IN TRANS NATION"(A CHILD PSYCHIATRIST GUIDE OUT OF THE MADNESS). The DEEP STATE is pushing a NARRATIVE of GENDER CONFUSION. This is an Important Interview which will ALERT you to what they are doing in our SCHOOLS around the NATION. WE MUST SPEAK UP NOW!
FOLLOW Dr. Miriam Grossman at https://www.miriamgrossmanmd.com
