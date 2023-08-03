Are Your CHILDREN being GROOMED at SCHOOL with LGBT ideology?! Important INTEL on what can be done.

http://qepain.com/Meri
Meri interviews Dr. Miriam Grossman, a CHILD PSYCHIATRIST who wrote the book ''LOST IN TRANS NATION"(A CHILD PSYCHIATRIST GUIDE OUT OF THE MADNESS). The DEEP STATE is pushing a NARRATIVE of GENDER CONFUSION. This is an Important Interview which will ALERT you to what they are doing in our SCHOOLS around the NATION. WE MUST SPEAK UP NOW!
FOLLOW Dr. Miriam Grossman at https://www.miriamgrossmanmd.com
Get your tickets for OPEN THE HEAVENS CHICAGO at MERICROULEY.COM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.