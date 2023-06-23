Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Medicare Insights for RV Travelers
channel image
rvacrossamerica
5 Subscribers
34 views
Published Yesterday

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvtravelermedicare Next month (July 2023) I turn 65. In preparation for this landmark, I started the process of enrolling in Medicare in April. I needed to learn about "Parts A, B, D", Advantage plans, Supplemental plans, medigap, plans G and N and more. I created this video and post to try to make sense of the entire range of options and share my process through which I arrived at the best Medicare plan(s) in my view (and I'm NOT an expert) that make sense for RV travelers.


#rvlife #rvttravel #medicare #medicarefortravelers #rvmedicare

Keywords
medicare for rverstraveler medicarerv medicaremedicare for rv travelers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket