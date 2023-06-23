Medicare Insights for RV Travelers

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvtravelermedicare Next month (July 2023) I turn 65. In preparation for this landmark, I started the process of enrolling in Medicare in April. I needed to learn about "Parts A, B, D", Advantage plans, Supplemental plans, medigap, plans G and N and more. I created this video and post to try to make sense of the entire range of options and share my process through which I arrived at the best Medicare plan(s) in my view (and I'm NOT an expert) that make sense for RV travelers.
#rvlife
#rvttravel
#medicare
#medicarefortravelers
#rvmedicare
