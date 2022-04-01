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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE - COVID COVER-UP
Truth TV
Truth TV
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4244 views • April 01, 2022
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Links for This Video:

1 in 16 Boys Have Autism, 1 in 18,000 have Covid https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-02-one-in-every-16-irish-boys-has-autism.html

WHO Admits Lockdown Based on Error
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-08-who-obliterated-argument-mandatory-vaccines-contact-tracing-asymptomatic-carriers-covid-19.html

Russian Covid Chief: No Worse Than Flu, Lockdown Crazy https://humansarefree.com/2020/06/russian-covid-chief-alexander-myasnikov.html

German Doctor: Covid is Global False Alarm https://humansarefree.com/2020/05/german-official-leaks-report-coronavirus-global-false-alarm.html

Irish Health Minister Exaggerated Covid by 1200 Percent https://www.rt.com/uk/491380-northern-ireland-covid-scenario/

Abortion Clinics Open, Churches Closed https://www.lifenews.com/2020/04/20/judge-rules-tennessee-must-let-abortion-clinics-stay-open-but-churches-must-stay-closed/

Liquor Stores Open, Churches Closed
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/486360-us-closed-churches-coronavirus/

1000 Cops Sent to Stop Saturday BBQ's
https://redliontrader.com/stream/nypd-dispatches-1000-cops-to-stop-new-yorkers-from-barbecuing-on-saturday/

Anti-Racism Gatherings OK, Protesting Lockdown Not OK https://www.rt.com/usa/490662-health-experts-letter-protest-coronavirus/

Amazon Burns Books On Alternative Covid Interpretation https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-10-author-thwarts-amazon-digital-book-burning-coronavirus-book.html

2 Top Covid Researchers Die in 1 Month http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=208129

@ 3:03 Bill WHO Declares "Pandemic" Day After Bill Gates Gives Them $50M https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXjfluaulHU

Bill Gates Makes GMO Vaccine Carrying Mosquitoes https://www.labiotech.eu/industrial/gates-foundation-oxitec-malaria-mosquito/

Government Designing Vaccine Carrying Mosquitos https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT01994525

EPA Suspends Health & Environmental Laws for GMO Mosquitos https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/489753-epa-suspends-enforcement-of-environmental-laws-amid-coronavirus

Florida Releases GMO Mosquitos
https://theconversation.com/genetically-modified-mosquitoes-could-be-released-in-florida-and-texas-beginning-this-summer-silver-bullet-or-jumping-the-gun-139710

Bible Says NO to Unhealthy GMO's https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus+19%3A19&;version=NKJV

Bible Says NO to Unhealthy Pork
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah+66%3A17&;version=NKJV

Aliens or Fallen Angels?
https://www.sibrel.com/world-news/are-there-aliens-from-outer-space-

GMO Food with No Warning Label - Only in USA https://www.livescience.com/25799-frankenfish-salmon-gmo.html

Vaccine "Passport" Coming Soon!
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/30/immunity-passports-could-speed-up-return-to-work-after-covid-19


United States is the Second Beast of Revelation 13
https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/study-guide/e/4998/t/the-usa-in-bible-prophecy

Are There “Aliens” from Outer Space?
https://www.sibrel.com/world-news/are-there-aliens-from-outer-space-
Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsnewslockdowncovid
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