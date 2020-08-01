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Protect Our Children! and Freedom Rallies Kick Off Across World; Outside of Mainstream Media Offices
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54 views • August 01, 2020
https://time.com/5874597/coronavirus-restrictions-protest-berlin/
Thousands march against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin Germany
“We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom!”
Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like “Corona, false alarm,”
“We are being forced to wear a muzzle,”
“Natural defence instead of vaccination”
"We are the second wave.”
https://twitter.com/WarriorLight20/status/1289505425285451776
https://twitter.com/i/status/1289528626400997379
"Hands Off Our Children": https://twitter.com/TimTruth1/status/1289632032805380098
"Save The Children" CNN in Los Angeles: https://twitter.com/maQi5er/status/1289331662887608320
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
Thousands march against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin Germany
“We’re here and we’re loud, because we are being robbed of our freedom!”
Protesters who came from across the country held up homemade signs with slogans like “Corona, false alarm,”
“We are being forced to wear a muzzle,”
“Natural defence instead of vaccination”
"We are the second wave.”
https://twitter.com/WarriorLight20/status/1289505425285451776
https://twitter.com/i/status/1289528626400997379
"Hands Off Our Children": https://twitter.com/TimTruth1/status/1289632032805380098
"Save The Children" CNN in Los Angeles: https://twitter.com/maQi5er/status/1289331662887608320
For exclusive content, censored videos and to help me make this channel even better:
Join Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/timtruth
Collaborative Video Discovery Website: https://GroupDiscover.com
Best Music Storage Website: https://MyMusi.cc
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