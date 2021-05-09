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Doctors and Scientists Speak Out| The Great Barrington Declaration | Media Blockout on Alternative Scientific Data
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40 views • May 09, 2021
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All content found on KeyabTV, including: text, images, audio, or other formats were created for general commentary purposes only. The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the emergency department, or call 911 immediately. KeyabTV may contain health- or medical-related materials or discussions regarding vaccines and the current global Pandemic. If you find these materials offensive, you may not want to watch these videos. The channel and its Content are provided on an "as is" basis.
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KeyabTV #10: Doctors and Scientists Speak Out| The Great Barrington Declaration | Media Blockout on Alternative Scientific Data
The Great Barrington Declaration is a statement advocating an alternative approach to the COVID-19 pandemic which involves "Focused Protection" of those most at risk and seeks to avoid or minimize the societal harm of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
See corresponding video: https://www.brighteon.com/85ac0296-8ba8-439c-a601-f3796fe83f5f
#asymmetrical #war #psyop #dystopia #munchausenbyproxy #oppression #healthylifestyle
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Subscribe to: KeyabTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
________________________________________________________________________
All content found on KeyabTV, including: text, images, audio, or other formats were created for general commentary purposes only. The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the emergency department, or call 911 immediately. KeyabTV may contain health- or medical-related materials or discussions regarding vaccines and the current global Pandemic. If you find these materials offensive, you may not want to watch these videos. The channel and its Content are provided on an "as is" basis.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KeyabTV #10: Doctors and Scientists Speak Out| The Great Barrington Declaration | Media Blockout on Alternative Scientific Data
The Great Barrington Declaration is a statement advocating an alternative approach to the COVID-19 pandemic which involves "Focused Protection" of those most at risk and seeks to avoid or minimize the societal harm of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
See corresponding video: https://www.brighteon.com/85ac0296-8ba8-439c-a601-f3796fe83f5f
#asymmetrical #war #psyop #dystopia #munchausenbyproxy #oppression #healthylifestyle
_______________________________________________________________________
Subscribe to: KeyabTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
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