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Public-Sector Unions and the Cannibalization of Youth
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19 views • November 28, 2020
Did you know that public-sector unions and governments have set aside about five cents for every dollar they owe in healthcare costs? Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, dissects the upcoming financial apocalypse. Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Source article: http://board.freedomainradio.com/forums/p/29663/276210.aspx#276210
Source article: http://board.freedomainradio.com/forums/p/29663/276210.aspx#276210
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