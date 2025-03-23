BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boston Dynamics Presents the Progress Made in the Movement Capacity of Its "Humanoid Robot" Atlas
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
Follow
2
437 views • 1 month ago

"The world’s most dynamic humanoid robot, our fully electric Atlas robot is designed for real-world applications. The next generation of the Atlas program builds on decades of research & furthers our commitment to delivering the most capable, useful mobile robots. An advanced control system & state-of-the-art hardware give the robot the power & balance to demonstrate advanced athletics & agility.

We use Atlas to explore the potential of the humanoid form factor, leveraging the robot’s whole body to move with grace, speed, & dexterity. Atlas demonstrates our efforts to develop the next generation of robots with the mobility, perception, & intelligence needed to be commonplace in our lives." - Boston Dynamics

STEVE'S TAKE: It's scary how close to humans these robots are becoming. Couple this with some fake human skin & build in AI sentient interfaces & we're terminated! We're looking at the future soldiers of the battlefield.

sciencetrendingtechnologyaiamerican patriots for god and countryviral videoatlasboston dynamicsviral videoshumanoid robottrending videos
