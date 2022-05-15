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SACK THEM ALL. Melbourne, VIC, Australia. 14 May 2022.
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50 views • May 15, 2022
SACK THEM ALL!
Melbourne, VIC, Australia. 14 May 2022.
In the last round of protests before the May 21st Federal election, Melbourne showed why it's the protest capital of Australia.
They've been pepper sprayed, shot with rubber projectiles and tear gas, beaten, humiliated and locked down hard by Scam Andrews govt, but still they keep coming.
Up to 30000 freedom loving Melburnians turned out make their voices heard.
SACK THEM ALL on 21st May 2022.
Put the majors and the greens last on the House of Reps ballot paper, and leave them off altogether on the Senate ballot paper!
STAY FREE!
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
Melbourne, VIC, Australia. 14 May 2022.
In the last round of protests before the May 21st Federal election, Melbourne showed why it's the protest capital of Australia.
They've been pepper sprayed, shot with rubber projectiles and tear gas, beaten, humiliated and locked down hard by Scam Andrews govt, but still they keep coming.
Up to 30000 freedom loving Melburnians turned out make their voices heard.
SACK THEM ALL on 21st May 2022.
Put the majors and the greens last on the House of Reps ballot paper, and leave them off altogether on the Senate ballot paper!
STAY FREE!
Join Roobs' Flyers:
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Subscribe to our magazine here - https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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