BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID PCR TEST SWAB SHOWS NANOBOTS LIGHT UP WHEN EXPOSED TO ISOPROPYL ALCOHOL [2021-04-03] (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
3881 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
1124 views • April 08, 2021
COVID PCR TEST SWAB SHOWS NANOBOTS LIGHT UP WHEN EXPOSED TO ISOPROPYL ALCOHOL [2021-04-03] (VIDEO)

Here we see a Covid-19 PCR Test swab having fibers removed onto a clean dish. Then Isopropyl Rubbing Alcohol is poured onto the fiber fragments. Then nanobot particles start glowing in the dark. These nanotech particles can be seen with a magnifying glass, no microscope is needed to do this test. Watch all the way to the end. Many are saying the nanotech bots turn human beings into walking and talking antennas as part of the Internet of Things and the 4th Industrial Revolution (aka Human 2.0).

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
new world ordernanotechnologyinternet of thingsnanobotspcr tests4th industrial revolution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Petra Stone
Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Biologists Reconstruct 160-Million-Year-Old Antimicrobial Proteins; Study Reports Activity Against Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Petra Stone
Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Study: Physical Decline May Appear Up to 10 Years Before Cardiovascular Events

Chase Codewell
Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Passionflower May Calm Racing Thoughts, Support Sleep, Relieve Anxiety, Report Says

Coco Somers
Three-Minute Sprint Workout May Boost Longevity, Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprint Workout May Boost Longevity, Study Finds

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy