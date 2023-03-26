Create New Account
Vaccinazione: Sua storia e suoi effetti" del Dott. Carlo Ruata, anno 1912 26 Marzo 2023
40 views
Dino Tinelli
Published Yesterday |

Carluccio Mig, citiamo il suo nick usato su Spreaker, ha interpretato egregiamente in forma di podcast il libro "Vaccinazione: Sua storia e suoi effetti" del Dott. Carlo Ruata, anno 1912. 


Un piccolo gesto, un grosso lavoro, per rendere un libro di cui deteniamo copia originale, fruibile a tutti.


Un sincero ringraziamento, utilità massima!


https://www.spreaker.com/show/vaccinazione-sua-storia-e-suoi-effetti


https://t.me/corvelva1993/3050

Keywords
vaccinomarchiovaccinativaiolotifo

