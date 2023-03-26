Vaccinazione: Sua storia e suoi effetti" del Dott. Carlo Ruata, anno 1912 26 Marzo 2023

Carluccio Mig, citiamo il suo nick usato su Spreaker, ha interpretato egregiamente in forma di podcast il libro "Vaccinazione: Sua storia e suoi effetti" del Dott. Carlo Ruata, anno 1912.
Un piccolo gesto, un grosso lavoro, per rendere un libro di cui deteniamo copia originale, fruibile a tutti.
Un sincero ringraziamento, utilità massima!
https://www.spreaker.com/show/vaccinazione-sua-storia-e-suoi-effetti
https://t.me/corvelva1993/3050
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.