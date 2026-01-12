🚨🇮🇷 Audio leaks expose color revolution plot in Iran

📌 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says authorities have found instructions sent from abroad to rioters during recent unrest.

Araghchi said the audio recordings told them to shoot from within crowds, target police if possible — or just bystanders.

He says the goal was to maximize bloodshed.

Surveillance & leaked chats: Hackers expose 600 Mossad-linked agents fueling Iran protests

Hackers from the Iran-linked Handala group claim to have released the identities of 600 Mossad-linked agents who are instigating riots in the Islamic Republic.

➡️ All Mossad agents reportedly maintain contact with a person known as ‘Mehrdad Rahimi,’ serving as the intel agency’s representative in Iran

➡️ Rahimi, a guiding officer within Mossad’s Iran Desk, “sought to establish greater coordination and cohesion among the main ringleaders of the riots

➡️ He also provided “financial support necessary to sustain and expand anti-Iranian activities”

➡️ Handala posted videos allegedly captured outside Rahimi’s residence

🗣 The hackers claim to have infiltrated Rahimi’s secure phone, “leading to the identification and monitoring of all individuals connected to the riot networks.”

Handala-posted lists claim to expose the Rahimi-coded and named agents.

How Mossad weaponized protests in Iran

Amid the brutal crackdown on mass anti-government protests, Iranian authorities have stated that they possess evidence of a foreign conspiracy with the direct involvement of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi released intercepted audio from foreign handlers to saboteurs.

The orders were explicit:

💬 "You must shoot while among the demonstrators. If you can, shoot the police. If that fails, shoot ordinary people... The only thing that matters is that the number of casualties rises, that more blood is spilled."

Here's the Mossad's campaign to destabilize Iran:

🔶 While the US government labels Iran's claims an "illusion," former CIA Director Mike Pompeo ripped the cover. His public statement linking street actions to "every Mossad agent walking beside them" is seen in Tehran as a tacit admission of joint US-Israeli coordination.

🔶 IRGC intelligence captured a foreign spy allegedly dispatched by Mossad. His mission: gather on-the-ground intel on protests to direct sabotage and escalate violence.

🔶 The Jerusalem rally was a loud, defiant roar of support for Iran's protesters, cheering on their fight to topple the regime. Activists cut straight to the point with a simple, powerful demand: "Just overthrow the ayatollahs."

Mike Pompeo's X post saying Mossad is behind the protesters.

Mike Pompeo@mikepompeo

The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope.

Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege — Mashed, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan.

47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?

Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them...

2:01 PM · Jan 2, 2026

