Jenin Camp Bids Farewell to Martyr Shatha al-Sabbagh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Citizens in Jenin camp bid farewell to the body of the martyred journalist Shaza Al-Sabbagh, sister of the martyr Moatasem Al-Sabbagh, who was killed in the invasion of July 2023. The martyr Al-Sabbagh was killed yesterday by a bullet from a sniper affiliated with the Palestinian Authority who was stationed in the house opposite the place of her martyrdom, and they are still stationed in this house until this moment.
Interview: Yousef Abu Maria: Popular Resistance Activist
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 29/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video