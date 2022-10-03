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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/newscontrol/
I noticed a funny thing when browsing the propaganda newswires lately: all of the stories about the Queen's death said the exact same thing! What's going on here, and why does it matter? Join James for a wild ride through the history of newswires and the formation of the fire-induced collapse hypothesis as he explores the dictum Who Controls the News Controls the World on this week's edition of The Corbett Report.