The Corbett Report

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/newscontrol/

I noticed a funny thing when browsing the propaganda newswires lately: all of the stories about the Queen's death said the exact same thing! What's going on here, and why does it matter? Join James for a wild ride through the history of newswires and the formation of the fire-induced collapse hypothesis as he explores the dictum Who Controls the News Controls the World on this week's edition of The Corbett Report.