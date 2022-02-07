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BOMBSHELL! Lockdowns Reduced Deaths By ONLY 0.2%-Says New Study
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10 views • February 07, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show


A study out of Johns Hopkins University of existing research into the effect of lockdowns has determined that these extraordinary measures have only reduced mortality worldwide by a mere 0.2%. Yet this bombshell report has received virtually no attention from the mainstream US press, for some mysterious reason.

Jimmy and comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the debilitating impact of lockdown policies.

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Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

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#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
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