Cannabis Legalization News: NJ

The Green Rush, produced by Pro Cannabis Media discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.

Episode 985 The #TalkingHedge with Precious Osagie-Erse Communications Manager, Minority Cannabis Business Association (MCBA) COO & Co-Founder, Roll Up Life, Inc....

https://youtu.be/nUiSCZlMa3E