https://gettr.com/post/p25u4u9da5a

1/21/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Through I Am a Sing-ro, we have achieved our goals, which are telling the people outside the NFSC about the stories of our Sing-roes, letting them know more about the NFSC, and in the meantime, pushing the CCP to act more crazily. If a government forces you to love the country instead of your family, you have the right to overthrow it. For all the people who are not vaccinated against COVID, you are part of the NFSC!

#Iamasingpro #unvaccinated #NFSC #takedownCCP





1/21/2023 文贵盖特：《我是音雄》实现了我们的目的，就是要告诉新中国联邦之外的人我们的音雄故事，让更多人了解了新中国联邦，同时激怒中共使它更疯狂。一个逼着你爱国而不爱家的政府，人人有权推翻它！所有无苗族的人都是新中国联邦的一员！

#我是音雄 #无苗族 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共