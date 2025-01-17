A fire has reached one of the largest battery power plants in the world in California. In Monterey County, South of San Francisco at the Moss Landing Power Plant - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fire has reached one of the largest battery power plants in the world in California. In Monterey County, South of San Francisco at the Moss Landing Power Plant.
There are tens of thousands of lithium batteries there. The area has been evacuated. It is about 77 miles, South of San Francisco at the Texas owned, Vistra Energy, Moss Landing Power Plant.