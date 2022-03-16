© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Transfer of Captured Weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine & Western countries to the Units of the People's Militia of the LPR & DPR. 031622
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • March 16, 2022
Trophy Javelins: the Russian Defense Ministry published footage of the transfer of captured weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Western countries to the units of the people's militia of the LPR and DPR
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.