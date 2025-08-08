BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Panic and production cuts at Pentagon suppliers as China tightens exports
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10045 followers
196 views • 19 hours ago

Forever wars in the Middle East, and now in Ukraine, have drained NATO arsenals.

But while the US and NATO countries have made giant pledges to boost defense spending, China's export bans on critical materials are blowing up supply chains for Pentagon weapons makers.

Closing scene, Kunming, Yunnan

Resources and links:

Wall Street Journal, China Is Still Choking Exports of Rare Earths Despite Pact With U.S.

https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-rare-earths-exports-2fd0dab4

Wall Street Journal, China Is Choking Supply of Critical Minerals to Western Defense Companies

https://www.wsj.com/world/asia/china-western-defense-industry-critical-minerals-3971ec51

Zerohedge, China's Grip On Critical Minerals Disrupts U.S. Defense Supply Chain

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/chinas-grip-critical-minerals-disrupts-us-defense-supply-chain

78% of US military weapon systems vulnerable to China’s critical mineral dominance

https://theoregongroup.com/commodities/rare-earths/78-of-us-military-weapon-systems-potentially-vulnerable-to-china-critical-mineral-dominance/

Nearly one in 10 ‘Tier 1’ subcontractors to defense primes are Chinese firms: Report

https://breakingdefense.com/2025/06/nearly-one-in-10-tier-1-subcontractors-to-defense-primes-are-chinese-firms-report/

China Adds 28 U.S. Defense Companies to Export Controls List

https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/china-us-defense-companies-export-controls/

Defence expenditures and NATO’s 5% commitment

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_49198.htm

Antimony Is A Strategic Metal That Is Critical For The Defense Industry & The West Doesn't Have Much

https://robertsinn.substack.com/antimony-is-a-strategic-met

Mirrored - Inside China Business

Thanks to John M for Link

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
chinausaexports
