Panic and production cuts at Pentagon suppliers as China tightens exports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Forever wars in the Middle East, and now in Ukraine, have drained NATO arsenals.
But while the US and NATO countries have made giant pledges to boost defense spending, China's export bans on critical materials are blowing up supply chains for Pentagon weapons makers.
Closing scene, Kunming, Yunnan
Resources and links:
Wall Street Journal, China Is Still Choking Exports of Rare Earths Despite Pact With U.S.
https://www.wsj.com/world/china/china-rare-earths-exports-2fd0dab4
Wall Street Journal, China Is Choking Supply of Critical Minerals to Western Defense Companies
https://www.wsj.com/world/asia/china-western-defense-industry-critical-minerals-3971ec51
Zerohedge, China's Grip On Critical Minerals Disrupts U.S. Defense Supply Chain
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/chinas-grip-critical-minerals-disrupts-us-defense-supply-chain
78% of US military weapon systems vulnerable to China’s critical mineral dominance
https://theoregongroup.com/commodities/rare-earths/78-of-us-military-weapon-systems-potentially-vulnerable-to-china-critical-mineral-dominance/
Nearly one in 10 ‘Tier 1’ subcontractors to defense primes are Chinese firms: Report
https://breakingdefense.com/2025/06/nearly-one-in-10-tier-1-subcontractors-to-defense-primes-are-chinese-firms-report/
China Adds 28 U.S. Defense Companies to Export Controls List
https://www.thomasnet.com/insights/china-us-defense-companies-export-controls/
Defence expenditures and NATO’s 5% commitment
https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_49198.htm
Antimony Is A Strategic Metal That Is Critical For The Defense Industry & The West Doesn't Have Much
https://robertsinn.substack.com/antimony-is-a-strategic-met
Mirrored - Inside China Business
Thanks to John M for Link
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/