THE FRAGILITY OF SATANIST, LUCIFERIAN WITCHES AND WIZARDS AT A DISADVANTAGE PART 2

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https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2021/01/greatest-men-on-earth-homeschooling.html
The opposite of the Greatest Men of Earth
Instead of living as freemen parents start living in a wild, immoral, Blasphemist, deadly, sinful lifestyle. Bring death to all around them. When a person broke or continuously is breaking every law of God Every day. They can not be around their very own children.
Example: Aleister Crowley. This person has forfeited his right to life. He proclaimed the law in Satan's Kingdom is "Do as thou wilt."
For eternity they will live together in perpetual, suffering and torture in the pit of hell always begging to die. But Hell never gives up it's relentless pain, punishment, torture of the souls it has made it's captive.
New ERA has Arisen in 2020, An ERA of Freedom, Liberty, Life, Patriotism, Love for God, Family, Land and country. With that we are creating a new You-tube channel. ***Created By Divine Design*** Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.