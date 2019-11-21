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Owen Shroyer Breaks Down Anti-Trump Rally While Broadcasting With Missing Tooth - War Room Full Show
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14 views • November 21, 2019
Owen Shroyer is back in the saddle after a visit to the dentist for a missing tooth. Owen takes on the recent impeachment hearings with Ambassador Sondland and the fake news media that continues to push false headlines in an attempt to smear President Trump's reputation in hopes of a win for the Democrats in 2020. Also, Alex Jones made a surprise visit to an anti-Trump rally being held for the President's visit to a new Apple facility in Austin Texas. By the way, overhaul your body’s cellular engine with our fan-favorite DNA Force Plus!"
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