https://gettr.com/post/p2f28mae271
纳瓦罗和我是历史上唯一的两个美国人，被以藐视国会的罪名而逮捕。
Navarro and I are the only two Americans in history to be arrested for contempt of Congress.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #warroom #Bannon #PeterNavarro #JayneZirkle #takedowntheccp
